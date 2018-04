BRIEF-Uniqure Q1 Revenue $3.5 Mln Vs I/B/E/S View $2.8 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV:

* UNIQURE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS COMPANY PROGRESS

* Q1 REVENUE $3.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IND FILING FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* PATIENT ENROLLMENT EXPECTED TO BEGIN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE IN DOSE-CONFIRMATION STUDY FOR AMT-061

* AMT-061 PIVOTAL STUDY ON TRACK TO COMMENCE IN Q3 OF 2018

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2020