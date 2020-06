June 19 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV:

* UNIQURE ANNOUNCES FIRST TWO PATIENTS TREATED IN PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL OF AMT-130 FOR THE TREATMENT OF HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE

* UNIQURE - DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD WILL REVIEW DATA ON FIRST TWO PATIENTS AND MAKE A DETERMINATION ABOUT CONTINUED DOSING OF NEXT PATIENTS