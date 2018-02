Feb 22 (Reuters) - Unisem (M) Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 357.4 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 32 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 362.1 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 51.3 MILLION RGT

* DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE TAX-EXEMPT FOR FY Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2Gy0irK) Further company coverage: