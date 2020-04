April 29 (Reuters) - Uniserve Communications Corp:

* QTRLY REVENUE $2.81 MILLION VERSUS $3.65 MILLION

* UNISERVE 3RD QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2020

* DURING CURRENT FEBRUARY QUARTER AND FOLLOWING, COMPANY HAS REDUCED ITS NUMBER OF STAFF BY APPROXIMATELY 30 PERCENT

* Q3 FISCAL 2020 NET LOSS WAS $1,002K AND Q3 YEAR TO DATE FISCAL 2020 NET LOSS WAS $2,385K