2 months ago
BRIEF-Uniserve to buy Xanity Cloud Solutions
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Uniserve to buy Xanity Cloud Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Uniserve Communications Corp:

* Uniserve to buy managed services company

* Uniserve Communications Corp - has entered into an agreement to purchase Xanity Cloud Solutions

* Uniserve Communications - Sarah Morton, CEO of Xanity, will be joining co as head of enterprise managed services and data centre group

* Uniserve Communications Corp - has agreed to a private placement of 4 million units at $0.10 per unit closing on or before June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

