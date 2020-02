Feb 13 (Reuters) - Unisync Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 60 PERCENT TO C$27.1 MILLION

* QUARTERLY NET INCOME OF C$0.1 MILLION COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF C$0.9 MILLION

* NOT EXPECTING ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON FISCAL 2020 PERFORMANCE FROM CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* SOME SHIPPING DELAYS MAY BE EXPECTED IN 2020

* $26 MILLION IN FIRM CONTRACTS AND OPTIONS ON HAND AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: