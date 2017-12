Dec 12 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* UNISYS NAMES PRESIDENT AND CEO PETER ALTABEF AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, NATHANIEL DAVIS AS INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR

* SAYS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD PAUL WEAVER TO RETIRE

* UNISYS - ALTABEF TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: