FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unisys reports Q3 loss per share of $0.81
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 10:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Unisys reports Q3 loss per share of $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* Unisys announces third-quarter 2017 financial results and reaffirms full-year financial guidance

* Says Q3 revenue $666 million versus I/B/E/S view $637.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion

* Says qtrly ‍services backlog up 1 percent sequentially at $3.7 billion​

* Says reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP operating profit margin of 7.25 to 8.25 percent and FY 2017 adjusted free cash flow of $130 to $170 million​

* Says qtrly ‍loss per share $0.81​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.