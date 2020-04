April 29 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* Q1 EPS LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 0.85 USD VERSUS 0.64 USD LOSS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.01

* QTRLY REVENUE $515.4 MILLION VERSUS $554.5 MILLION

* COMPANY WITHDRAWS GUIDANCE IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS $514.5 MILLION, RELATIVE TO $552.5 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD