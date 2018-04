April 6 (Reuters) - Unit Corp:

* ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* FOURTH AMENDMENT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO AND CERTAIN LENDERS ON SEPT 13, 2011

* AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MILLION, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MILLION, AMONG OTHERS Source text : [bit.ly/2JqYTFp] Further company coverage: