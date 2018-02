BRIEF-Unit Corp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.71

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Unit Corp:

* UNIT CORPORATION REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.71

* Q4 REVENUE $204.8 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY ‍OIL AND NATURAL GAS SEGMENT PRODUCTION INCREASED 6% OVER Q3 OF 2017​

* UNIT - ‍QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDED AN $81.3 MILLION INCOME TAX BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ​

* ‍FOR QUARTER, TOTAL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS 4.3 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT (MMBOE), A 6% INCREASE OVER Q3 OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍UNIT'S 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BUDGET IS $352 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS A 27% INCREASE OVER 2017, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS​