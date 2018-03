BRIEF-Unit Corp To Sell 50 Pct Interest In Midstream Subsidiary

March 29 (Reuters) - Unit Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - UNIT CORPORATION TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM SUBSIDIARY

* UNIT CORP - DEAL FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $300 MILLION​

* UNIT CORP - PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO

* UNIT CORP - AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC​