May 3 (Reuters) - Unit Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $205.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $204.5 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* IN QUARTER, PER DAY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS 46.5 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT, A DECREASE OF LESS THAN 1% FROM Q4 OF 2017

* UNIT'S AVERAGE REALIZED PER BARREL EQUIVALENT PRICE FOR QUARTER WAS $24.18, A 4% INCREASE OVER Q4 OF 2017