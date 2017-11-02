FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unit Q3 earnings per share $0.07
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Unit Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Unit Corp:

* Unit Corporation reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $188.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.9 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 excluding items

* Qtrly ‍oil and natural gas segment production increased 5% over Q2 of 2017​

* Says ‍total production for quarter was 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), a 5% increase over Q2 of 2017​

* Unit Corp - ‍during quarter, plant outages and delays attributable to hurricane harvey reduced quarterly production by approximately 100 mboe​

* Unit Corp - anticipates 2017 production to be approximately 16 mmboe​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $187.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

