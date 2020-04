April 23 (Reuters) - Unite Group PLC:

* UNITE GROUP PLC - CLARIFICATION REGARDING CCFF

* UNITE GROUP - BEEN CONFIRMED AS AN ELIGIBLE ISSUER IN PRINCIPLE ONLY FOR HM TREASURY AND BANK OF ENGLAND COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY

* UNITE GROUP PLC - HOPE TO HAVE OUR ELIGIBILITY AND ISSUER LIMIT UNDER SCHEME CONFIRMED IN DUE COURSE