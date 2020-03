BRIEF-Unite Group Now Plans To Operate Reduced Programme Of Summer Business In 2020

March 16 (Reuters) - Unite Group PLC:

* CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

* CONTINUES TO OPERATE ALL OF ITS PROPERTIES AND HAS IMPLEMENTED ADVICE FROM WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION AND PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND

* IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH UNIVERSITY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH SUPPORT AND ACCESS TO MOST UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION

* - NO NOTICEABLE IMPACT TO DATE ON UNITE’S SALES PERFORMANCE FOR 2020/21 ACADEMIC YEAR

* RESERVATIONS CURRENTLY 77% (77% AT SAME TIME LAST YEAR), SALES TO & ENQUIRIES FROM INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS REMAIN IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEARS

* NOW PLAN TO OPERATE A REDUCED PROGRAMME OF SUMMER BUSINESS IN 2020 GIVEN RISK OF DISRUPTION TO BOOKINGS

* REMOVAL OF VARIABLE COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH SUMMER BUSINESS WILL HELP TO MITIGATE IMPACT ON EARNINGS, WHICH DO NOT EXPECT TO BE MATERIAL

* SUMMER BUSINESS ACCOUNTED FOR 3% OF RENTAL INCOME IN 2019