Feb 21 (Reuters) - UNITE GROUP PLC:

* ‍TOTAL 22,206,872 NEW SHARES PLACED AT A PRICE OF 765 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £170 MILLION​

* ‍PLACING SHARES REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 9.2 PERCENT OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY PRIOR TO PLACING​