FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Unite Group says EPRA earnings up 12 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Unite Group says EPRA earnings up 12 pct

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc

* Half year results for six months to 30 june 2017

* Hy epra earnings up 12 pct to £40.4 million or 18.0p (30 june 2016: £36.1 million, 16.3p)

* Hy profit before tax £83.9 million or 36.7p basic eps (30 june 2016: £122.8 million, 48.3p) due to lower level of revaluation surplus

* Interim dividend increased 22 pct to 7.3 pence per share (2016 interim: 6.0 pence)

* 91 pct of rooms reserved at 25 july for 2017/18 (2016: 89 pct) at pricing that supports full-year rental growth of 3.0-3.5 pct

* 59 pct of rooms let under nominations agreements with an average unexpired term of six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.