BRIEF-Unite Group secures 500 mln debt facility

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc:

* ‍SECURED INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING AND ARRANGED A NEW FIVE YEAR UNSECURED DEBT FACILITY​

* UNITE GROUP - ‍NEW £500 MILLION UNSECURED DEBT FACILITY PROVIDES ADDITIONAL FINANCING HEADROOM FOR DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE AND GREATER FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY​

* ‍NEW FACILITIES WILL INCREASE DEBT MATURITY BY 12 MONTHS, AND WITH AN INITIAL MARGIN OF 145BP​

* ‍SYNDICATE FOR NEW FACILITIES CONSISTS OF HSBC BANK PLC AND ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC​