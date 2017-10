Oct 17 (Reuters) - Unitech Ltd:

* Unitech clarifies on news item “Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case” ‍​

* Both its managing directors were granted bail by court in complaint filed by Harjeet Narang who booked flat in one of the Noida projects‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2x1FtjW Further company coverage: