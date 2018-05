May 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - GERRY LADERMAN SUCCEEDS ANDREW LEVY, WHO HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE UNITED

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER