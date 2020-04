BRIEF-United Airlines CEO Says Expect United To Receive $5 Bln From Govt in Payroll Support Program

April 15 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* EXPECT UNITED TO RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY $5 BILLION FROM FEDERAL GOVERNMENT THROUGH PAYROLL SUPPORT PROGRAM UNDER CARES ACT

* THERE WILL BE NO INVOLUNTARY FURLOUGHS OR PAY RATE CUTS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEES BEFORE SEPTEMBER 30

* THIS WEEKEND, WE’LL LOAD REVAMPED SCHEDULE TO REDUCE CAPACITY TO ABOUT 10% OF WHAT WAS PLANNED FOR MAY AT BEGINNING OF THIS YEAR

* EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE SIMILAR REDUCTIONS TO JUNE SCHEDULE IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

* HAVE NOW REDESIGNED NETWORK TO BE DOWN 90% WHILE COMPLYING WITH CARES ACT

* MAY AND JUNE SCHEDULE REDUCTIONS WILL HAVE DIRECT CONSEQUENCES FOR OUR FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF TOTAL HOURS WORKED

* “ALL WORK GROUPS CAN EXPECT TO SEE A CONTINUED EMPHASIS ON PAYROLL COST CUTTING OPTIONS OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS”

* LESS THAN 200,000 PEOPLE FLEW WITH CO IN FIRST TWO WEEKS OF APRIL THIS YEAR, VERSUS MORE THAN 6 MILLION DURING SAME TIME IN 2019

* EXPECT TO FLY FEWER PEOPLE DURING ENTIRE MONTH OF MAY THAN WE DID ON A SINGLE DAY IN MAY 2019

* EXPECT DEMAND TO REMAIN SUPPRESSED FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 AND LIKELY INTO NEXT YEAR

* PLAN FOR AIRLINE, AND OVERALL WORKFORCE, TO BE SMALLER THAN IT IS NOW, STARTING AS EARLY AS OCTOBER 1