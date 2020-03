BRIEF-United Airlines Cuts Domestic, International Flying On Coronavirus Concerns

March 4 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES - DUE TO DECLINE IN DEMAND FLOWING FROM IMPACT OF COVID-19, CO TAKING ADDITIONAL STEPS TO REDUCE INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC SCHEDULES

* UNITED AIRLINES - WILL REDUCE INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE BY 20% IN APRIL

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS - SCHEDULES ACROSS THE U.S. AND CANADA WILL BE REDUCED BY 10% IN APRIL

* UNITED AIRLINES - CO IS WAIVING CHANGE FEES FOR ANY BOOKING – DOMESTIC OR INTERNATIONAL – MADE BETWEEN MARCH 3 AND MARCH 31

* UNITED AIRLINES - ALL NEW HIRING HAS BEEN SUSPENDED THROUGH AT LEAST JUNE 30, EXCEPT FOR ROLES THAT ARE CRITICAL TO OPERATION

* UNITED AIRLINES - 2019 MERIT SALARY INCREASES FOR ALL MANAGEMENT, ADMINISTRATIVE EMPLOYEES WILL BE POSTPONED FROM APRIL 1 UNTIL JULY 1, 2020

* UNITED AIRLINES - ALL EMPLOYEES COVERED BY COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENTS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE SCHEDULED INCREASES

* UNITED AIRLINES - INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE CHANGES GO PUBLIC ON MARCH 7

* UNITED AIRLINES - ALREADY BEGUN PLANNING SIMILAR REDUCTIONS IN DOMESTIC NETWORK SCHEDULES IN MAY

* UNITED AIRLINES - ALREADY BEGUN PLANNING SIMILAR REDUCTIONS TO INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE IN MAY

* UNITED AIRLINES - ACTIVE U.S.-BASED EMPLOYEES NOW HAVE OPTION TO APPLY FOR VOLUNTARY, UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE OR IN SOME CASES, REDUCED SCHEDULE