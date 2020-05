May 19 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES EXEC SAYS RECONFIGURING CURRENT CABINS TO CREATE SOCIAL DISTANCING NOT A VIABLE OPTION, WOULD TAKE YEARS TO CERTIFY - CONF CALL

* UNITED AIRLINES EXEC SAYS FOCUS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS WILL BE REBUILDING THE BALANCE SHEET - CONF CALL