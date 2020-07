BRIEF-United Airlines Executive Says During Employee Town Hall That Not Enough Workers Have Signed Up For Voluntary Departures So Far - Sources

July 7 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES EXECUTIVE SAYS DURING EMPLOYEE TOWN HALL THAT NOT ENOUGH WORKERS HAVE SIGNED UP FOR VOLUNTARY DEPARTURES SO FAR - SOURCES

* UNITED WORKING WITH PILOTS UNION ON WAYS TO MITIGATE FURLOUGHS - SOURCES

* UNITED EXECUTIVE SAYS NO STRAIGHT LINE TO RECOVERY; UNITED NETWORK SLIGHTLY MORE IMPACTED THAN OTHER DOMESTIC U.S. AIRLINES - SOURCES

* UNITED SEES DOMESTIC LOAD FACTORS AROUND 50%, INTERNATIONAL 30% IN JULY VERSUS AROUND 80% NORMALLY - SOURCES