BRIEF-United Airlines Executive Says Seeing Travel Demand Ebb And Flow As Covid-19 Cases Rise In Some States

* UNITED AIRLINES EXECUTIVE SAYS SEEING TRAVEL DEMAND EBB AND FLOW AS COVID-19 CASES RISE IN SOME STATES

* UNITED AIRLINES EXECUTIVE SAYS BLOCKING MIDDLE SEATS IS “A PR STRATEGY, NOT A SAFETY STRATEGY”

* UNITED AIRLINES EXECUTIVE SAYS LOTS OF DEMAND FOR JULY 4 WEEKEND, NO MAJOR SPIKE IN CANCELLATIONS

* UNITED AIRLINES EXECUTIVE SAYS SEEING DEMAND TO BIG BUSINESS CENTERS LIKE LONDON, FRANKFURT

* UNITED AIRLINES EXECUTIVE SAYS SEEING SOME DEMAND FROM SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES