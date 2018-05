May 14 (Reuters) - United Airlines:

* UNITED AIRLINES EXPANDS EAST COAST SCHEDULE, MAXIMIZING NEW YORK AND WASHINGTON, D.C. HUBS

* SAYS NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND PALM SPRINGS AND INCREASES KEY WEST SERVICE FROM SEASONAL TO YEAR ROUND

* SAYS ADDS THREE NEW DESTINATIONS TO WASHINGTON-DULLES HUB

* SAYS EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: