July 3 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Airlines introduces Boeing 777-300er to additional routes

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍United expects to place into service all 14 aircraft in its first 777-300er order in 2017​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Boeing 777-300er aircraft will begin service from San Francisco to Taipei on August 1