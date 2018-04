BRIEF-United Airlines Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.52

April 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* UNITED AIRLINES REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 PERFORMANCE

* UNITED CONTINENTAL - NOW EXPECTS 2018 EPS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL CHARGES AND MARK-TO-MARKET ADJUSTMENTS, TO BE $7.00 TO $8.50

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 49,849 MILLION VERSUS 47,611 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 61,977 MILLION VERSUS 59,808 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 80.4 PERCENT VERSUS 79.6 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: