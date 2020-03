BRIEF-United Airlines Says Anticipates Making Reductions In May Of At Least 20% And Plans To Proactively Evaluate And Cancel Flights On A Rolling 90-Day Basis

March 10 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES - ANTICIPATES MAKING REDUCTIONS IN MAY OF AT LEAST 20% AND PLANS TO PROACTIVELY EVALUATE AND CANCEL FLIGHTS ON A ROLLING 90-DAY BASIS

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC - CURRENTLY EXPECTS ADJUSTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FULL YEAR 2020 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $4.5 BILLION

* UNITED AIRLINES - COMPANY HAS ANNOUNCED IT HAS PULLED DOWN 10% OF ITS DOMESTIC SCHEDULES AND 20% OF ITS INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULES IN APRIL

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS - SUSPENDED SHARE BUYBACKS UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM ON MONDAY, FEB 24, 2020 AFTER VIRUS OUTBREAK EXPANDED TO ITALY

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC - FOR Q1 OF 2020 COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR A LOSS

* UNITED AIRLINES - DUE TO UNCERTAIN NATURE OF NEAR-TERM DEMAND ENVIRONMENT, CO IS WITHDRAWING Q1 2020 GUIDANCE

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS - ON MARCH 9, RAISED INCREMENTAL $2 BILLION IN NEW LIQUIDITY FROM A GROUP OF BANKS IN THE FORM OF A SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* UNITED AIRLINES - ANTICIPATES MAKING CAPACITY REDUCTIONS IN MAY OF AT LEAST 20%; PLANS TO PROACTIVELY EVALUATE, CANCEL FLIGHTS ON ROLLING 90-DAY BASIS UNTIL SIGNS OF RECOVERY

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS - AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020, HAD $8 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY

* UNITED AIRLINES - CEO OSCAR MUNOZ, PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY, ARE FORGOING 100% OF EACH OF THEIR BASE SALARIES THROUGH AT LEAST JUNE 30,2020

* UNITED AIRLINES - WITH RESPECT TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, THE COMPANY HAS POSTPONED PROJECTS DEEMED NON-CRITICAL TO THE OPERATION

* UNITED AIRLINES - EXPERIENCED MATERIAL DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR INTERNATIONAL, DOMESTIC TRAVEL, INCREASE IN TRIP CANCELLATIONS, DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Source text: (bit.ly/3cLCkKn)