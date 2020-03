March 17 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES FURTHER REDUCES DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULES

* UNITED AIRLINES- ANNOUNCED 60% SCHEDULE REDUCTION IN APRIL, WHICH INCLUDES 42% REDUCTION ACROSS U.S., CANADA AND 85% DECREASE IN INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS - ACROSS ATLANTIC, PACIFIC AND LATIN AMERICA, CO WILL OPERATE APPROXIMATELY 45 DAILY FLIGHTS IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: