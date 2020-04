April 22 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES - BY APRIL END, EXPECT TO IMPLEMENT ADDITIONAL, TEMPORARY CHANGES TO CO’S POLICIES ON ALL UNITED & UNITED EXPRESS FLIGHTS

* UNITED AIRLINES - TEMPORARY CHANGES TO POLICIES FOR SEATING THROUGHOUT ENTIRE AIRCRAFT, AS WELL AS MAKING ADJUSTMENTS TO THE BOARDING PROCESS

* UNITED AIRLINES - EXPECT TO KEEP TEMPORARY CHANGES TO POLICIES IN PLACE THROUGH MAY 31