BRIEF-United Airlines Says Reducing Its International Schedule By 95% For April

March 20 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES CONTINUES DRAW DOWN OF INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE

* AIRLINE IS REDUCING ITS INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE BY 95% FOR APRIL

* UNITED IS DRAWING DOWN ITS REMAINING TRANS-ATLANTIC OPERATION

* UNITED WILL REDUCE ITS REMAINING TRANS-PACIFIC OPERATION STARTING MARCH 22

* UNITED WILL MAINTAIN SOME GUAM FLIGHTS AS WELL AS A PORTION OF ITS ISLAND HOPPER SERVICE

* UNITED WILL MAINTAIN SOME GUAM FLIGHTS AS WELL AS A PORTION OF ITS ISLAND HOPPER SERVICE

* UNITED WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALL FLYING TO CANADA EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

* UNITED WILL DRAW DOWN ITS REMAINING CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: