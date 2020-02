BRIEF-United Airlines Sees An About 100% Decline In Near-Term Demand To China On Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, CURRENTLY SEEING AN APPROXIMATELY 100% DECLINE IN NEAR-TERM DEMAND TO CHINA

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC - EXPECT Q1 ADJUSTED EPS TO REMAIN WITHIN PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE RANGE OF $0.75 TO $1.25

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC - CURRENTLY EXPECT 2022 ADJUSTED EPS TO BE $15.00 TO $18.00

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC - WITHDRAWING ALL FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON JANUARY 21, 2020.

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, SEEING ABOUT 75% DECLINE IN NEAR-TERM DEMAND ON REST OF TRANS-PACIFIC ROUTES

* UNITED AIRLINES - IF COVID-19 WERE TO RUN ITS COURSE BY MID-MAY, EXPECT TO BE TRACKING TO DELIVER 2020 ADJUSTED EPS WITHIN RANGE OF $11.00 TO $13.00

* UNITED AIRLINES - WITHDRAWING FY 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* UNITED AIRLINES - FOR Q1, EXPECT REDUCED REVENUE ON TRANS-PACIFIC ROUTES TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY RELATED DECLINE IN FUEL PRICES, OTHER COST SAVINGS

* UNITED AIRLINES - FOR Q1, INCREMENTAL EARNINGS HEADWIND IS EXPECTED TO BE OFFSET BY HIGHER EARNINGS FROM CO-BRAND PARTNERSHIP WITH JPMORGAN, VISA

* UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC SEES 2022 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO BE OVER $2.0 BILLION AND 2023 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO BE OVER $3.0 BILLION