BRIEF-United Airlines Warns Of Booking Declines, Potential Furloughs Amid New Travel Restrictions - WSJ

July 7 (Reuters) -

* UNITED AIRLINES WARNS OF BOOKING DECLINES, POTENTIAL FURLOUGHS AMID NEW TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS - WSJ

* UNITED’S RESERVATIONS FOR TRAVEL WITHIN COMING MONTH BEGAN TO SLIDE AFTER NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY & CONNECTICUT ANNOUNCED 14-DAY QUARANTINE IN JUNE- WSJ

* DROP-OFF IN BOOKINGS MOST ACUTE AT UNITED’S NEWARK HUB ,WHERE NEAR-TERM NET BOOKINGS WERE ABOUT 16% OF A YEAR EARLIER’S LEVELS AS OF JULY 1- WSJ

* UNITED TOLD EMPLOYEES TO PREPARE TO RECEIVE NOTIFICATIONS OF POTENTIAL FURLOUGHS UNDER THE WORKER ADJUSTMENT AND RETRAINING NOTIFICATION ACT- WSJ Source text : [ID:on.wsj.com/3gLUBsn] Further company coverage: