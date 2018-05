BRIEF-United And Lufthansa Cargo Launch Air Cargo Joint Venture

May 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa Ag:

* SAYS UNITED AND LUFTHANSA CARGO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH AIR CARGO JOINT VENTURE

* EFFECTIVE MAY 3, THE TWO CARRIERS JOINTLY MANAGE SALES AND BOOKING OF STANDARD AND EXPRESS SHIPMENTS ON ROUTES BETWEEN EUROPE AND THE U.S.

* STARTING WITH SELECTED ROUTINGS FROM THE U.S., ITALY, GREAT BRITAIN, IRELAND AND GERMANY, THE CARRIERS WILL EXPAND THE GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE IN THE COMING MONTHS AND PLAN TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS AND FEATURES IN THE FUTURE