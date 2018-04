BRIEF-United Arab Bank Q1 Profit Rises

April 25 (Reuters) - UNITED ARAB BANK:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 36 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 28 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 128 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 119 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END MARCH 2018, LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 12.78 BILLION DIRHAMS, DOWN 5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 14.97 BILLION DIRHAMS , DOWN 4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO TIER 1 STAND AT 14.6 PERCENT Source:(bit.ly/2HXpZUm) Further company coverage: