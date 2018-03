March 12 (Reuters) - UNITED ARAB BANK:

* BANK’S RIGHTS ISSUE SUCCESSFULLY SUBSCRIBED BY 124 PERCENT

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE TO INCREASE THE BANK’S CAPITAL FOR AMOUNT OF AED 687.5 MILLION

* RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE IN FORM OF 687.5 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES, WITH NEW SHARES PRICED AT AED 1 PER SHARE, WHICH WOULD INCREASE THE BANK'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL TO AED 2.06 BILLION Source: (bit.ly/2p2z8Tu) Further company coverage: