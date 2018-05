May 22 (Reuters) - United Financial Bancorp Inc:

* UNITED BANK ANNOUNCES THE PURCHASE OF SIX BANK BRANCHES

* UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - UNITED BANK WILL ASSUME APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION OF BRANCH DEPOSITS IN TRANSACTION

* UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK

* UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM