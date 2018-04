April 23 (Reuters) - United Bank for Africa PLC:

* QUARTER ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.47 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 51.59 BILLION NAIRA

* SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018