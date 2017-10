Oct 16 (Reuters) - United Bank For Africa Plc:

* 9-MONTH GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 78.33 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS ‍58.80 BILLION NAIRA A YEAR AGO​

* UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA - 9 MONTH GROSS EARNINGS OF 333.90 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 265.52 BILLION NAIRA ‍​LAST YEAR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)