United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED CEO SAYS IS STARTING TO SEE REBOUND IN PASSENGER NUMBERS, THE TIMING ON RECOVERY IS ‘GETTING BETTER EVERY DAY’ -CNBC INTERVIEW

* UNITED CEO SAYS WHILE DEMAND IS IMPROVING, IT’S NOT ‘ANYWHERE CLOSE TO NORMAL’ -CNBC INTERVIEW

* UNITED CEO SAYS WORKING WITH UNIONS TO AVOID LAYOFFS, FURLOUGHS -CNBC INTERVIEW