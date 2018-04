April 24 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc:

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 3.80 PERCENT, UP 17 BASIS POINTS FROM Q4 2017 AND UP 35 BASIS POINTS FROM YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE OF $103.3 MILLION, UP $19.7 MILLION OR 24 PERCENT FROM YEAR AGO