BRIEF-United Company Rusal PLC Says Coronavirus Will Negatively Affect Aluminum Market In China In 1H20

* UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC- IN 4Q19, ALUMINIUM SALES AMOUNTED TO 1,107 THOUSAND TONNES, UP 1.5% QOQ

* UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC - IN 4Q19, AVERAGE ALUMINIUM REALIZED PRICE DECREASED BY 1.2% QOQ TO USD1,873/T

* UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC - COVID-19 MIGHT LEAD TO DETERIORATION OF ALUMINUM MARKET FUNDAMENTALS IN 1H2020.

* UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC - ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION IN 4Q19 TOTALED 949 THOUSAND TONNES, UP 0.7% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER

* UNITED COMPANY RUSAL - CORONAVIRUS WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT ALUMINUM MARKET IN CHINA IN 1H20 WITH EXPECTATION OF BIGGER SUPPLY SURPLUS AND WEAK DEMAND

* UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC- IN 4Q19, BAUXITE PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 2.0% QOQ, TO 4,026 THOUSAND TONNES

* RUSAL - LOWER ALUMINUM DEMAND IN CHINA, EXCESSIVE INVENTORIES MAY AFFECT PRICES AND ULTIMATELY DELAY NEW ALUMINIUM SMELTING CAPACITY RAMP UP.