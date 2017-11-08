FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

BRIEF-United Continental continues to expect Q4 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* United Continental - ‍continues to expect fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍UAL’s October 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 1.3 points compared to October 2016​

* United Continental Holdings - preliminary consolidated passenger load factor ‍​in Oct. was 81.1 percent, down 1.3 points

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Oct. Consolidated rpms 18.05 billion, up 1.7 pct‍​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Oct. Consolidated asms 22.26 billion, up 3.4 pct‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
