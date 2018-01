Jan 23 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.99

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL AND INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS $1.40

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 PRASM UP 0.2 PERCENT

* Q4 CASM EXCLUDING SPECIAL CHARGES, THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSES, FUEL AND PROFIT SHARING UP 1.5 PERCENT