BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $6.50 To $8.50

March 13 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.50 TO $8.50

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS - TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020 ‍​

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES 2020 EPS $11.00 - $13.00‍​ - SEC FILING‍​

* SEES ‍​Q1 PRASM UP 1 PERCENT - 3 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍​Q1 CASM EX. FLAT TO UP 1 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UP 3.5 PERCENT TO 4 PERCENT

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES Q1 PRE-TAX MARQIN, AS ADIUSTED OF 0.0% - 2.0%

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS - EXPECT 2018 NON-FUEL CASM TO BE DOWN 1 PERCENT TO FLAT ‍​

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SAYS Q1 REVENUE IMPROVING IN ALL REGIONS - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SAYS POSITIVE TRENDS IN CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN BEACH MARKETS

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. FUEL, PROFIT SHARING, THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSE & SPECIAL CHARGES OF 10.01-10.11 CENTS Source: (bit.ly/2tGFZXn) Further company coverage: