BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Sees Q1 2018 Consolidated Capacity Growth Of 3.6 Pct

April 9 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GROWTH OF 3.6 PERCENT- SEC FILING

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED PRASM OF ABOUT 13.15 CENTS

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSES, FUEL, AND PROFIT SHARING OF ABOUT 10.82 CENTS

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES Q1 2018 PRE-TAX MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED, OF ABOUT 2%