FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Continental reports Q3 earnings $2.12/shr​
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 8:46 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-United Continental reports Q3 earnings $2.12/shr​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍UAL reported third-quarter net income of $637 million, diluted earnings per share of $2.12​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated ASM ‍​70,083 million versus. 68,074 million last year

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated RPM 59,145 million versus 58,172 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍CASM increased 3.0 percent compared to Q3 of 2016 due largely to higher fuel and labor expense​

* United Continental Holdings-‍during quarter, co cancelled about 8,300 flights as a result of severe weather in southeast Texas, Florida, parts of Caribbean​

* United Continental Holdings - qtrly consolidated CASM, ex-special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel & profit sharing, up 2.6 percent year-on-year​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of ‍84.4​ percent versus. 85.5 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.