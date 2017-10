Aug 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* Says ‍July 2017 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.9 percent​

* Says ‍July 2017 consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 4.6 percent versus July 2016​

* Says ‍July 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 0.6 points compared to July 2016​

* Says ‍continues to expect third-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down 1.0 percent to up 1.0 percent​